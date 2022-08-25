Pastor offered $250,000 to oppose menthol cigarette ban

A pastor was offered hundreds of thousands of dollars to lead a campaign against banning the sale of menthol cigarettes in the US, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism can reveal.

Reverend Horace Sheffield, a prominent Black civil rights campaigner in Detroit, was told the money was coming from RJ Reynolds, the tobacco giant behind America’s most popular brand of menthol cigarettes, Newport. His exclusive interview with the Bureau gives a rare insight into how the company has attempted to influence the menthol debate via Black-led organisations, which are often in desperate need of more funds.

“We shouldn’t be lured into doing things which are contradictory to our calling and to our public posture simply because we need money to continue to operate,” Sheffield said.

“Our voices should not be for sale. Our organisations ought not to be bought.”

Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced plans to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes, the flavour of choice for 85% of Black smokers. As part of a national lobbying and public relations campaign, the tobacco industry has hired leaders in Black communities who have warned that the ban may exacerbate the existing problems with police brutality in the US.