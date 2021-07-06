The world's hunger for meat is accelerating the rise of superbugs

The use of antibiotics has revolutionised livestock farming, curbing the spread of diseases among animals kept in cramped conditions. But it comes at a potentially deadly cost to human health. Widespread antibiotic use in animals can cause the evolution of drug-resistant superbugs fatal to humans.

Now experts warn that the model of intensive agriculture used in the world’s richer countries, which relies on routine drug usage, is increasingly being adopted by countries with much weaker healthcare and sanitary systems.

The Bureau has identified a spike in the use of a class of antibiotics deemed critical to human health in US farming in recent years, but an even graver long-term threat comes from escalating use of antibiotics in the developing world.

It is estimated that the adoption of intensive farming practices in middle-income countries will account for up to a third of the increase in global use of antibiotics for livestock between 2010 and 2030. Antibiotic use on farm animals is expected to double in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa over this period.